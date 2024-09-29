Will Tony Pollard Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4? Published 8:47 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024

When the Tennessee Titans and the Miami Dolphins match up in Week 4 on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, will Tony Pollard hit paydirt? To check out how he measures up in this week’s matchup and whether he’s a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Will Tony Pollard score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Pollard’s team-high 158 rushing yards (52.7 per game) have come on 39 carries, with one touchdown.

Pollard also has 11 catches for 67 yards (22.3 per game).

Pollard has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Bet on Pollard’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM today!

Tony Pollard Game Log

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 6 14 0 3 15 0

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.