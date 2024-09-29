Will Tyjae Spears Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4? Published 8:47 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024

Will Tyjae Spears find his way into the end zone when the Tennessee Titans and the Miami Dolphins meet in Week 4 on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Tyjae Spears score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

So far this year Spears has run for 48 yards on 12 carries (16.0 ypg).

Spears has also caught 10 passes for 76 yards (25.3 per game).

Spears has not scored a rushing touchdown in three games.

Tyjae Spears Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 2 7 0 4 54 0

