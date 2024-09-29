Will Tyler Boyd Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4? Published 8:47 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024

In the Week 4 game between the Tennessee Titans and the Miami Dolphins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, will Tyler Boyd hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he’s a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Will Tyler Boyd score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Boyd has caught eight passes on 14 targets for 77 yards, averaging 25.7 yards per game.

Boyd, in three games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Bet on Boyd’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM today!

Tyler Boyd Game Log

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 3 33 0

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.