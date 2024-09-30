Braves vs. Mets: Betting Preview for Sept. 30 Published 1:24 am Monday, September 30, 2024

When the Atlanta Braves (88-72) play the New York Mets (88-72) at Truist Park on Monday, Sept. 30 at 1:10 p.m. ET, Matt Olson will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

The Braves (-160), according to oddsmakers, are moneyline favorites in this matchup versus the Mets (+135) Sportsbooks have listed the over/under for this matchup at 7.5 runs.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

Date: Monday, September 30, 2024

Monday, September 30, 2024 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -160

Braves -160 Moneyline Underdog: Mets +135

Mets +135 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Schwellenbach (8-7) takes the mound for the Braves in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.47 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched, with 122 strikeouts.

The right-hander’s last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Schwellenbach is looking for his fourth quality start in a row.

Schwellenbach will try to prolong a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).

In two of his 20 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fourth-best in MLB action with 211 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 10th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .243 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.

Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (694 total runs).

The Braves rank 16th in MLB with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9 times per game, the No. 20 mark in the majors.

Atlanta has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff paces MLB.

The Braves have the third-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.201).

