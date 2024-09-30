Delorse (Lockhart) Daniels, 95 Published 1:43 pm Monday, September 30, 2024

Mrs. Delorse (Lockhart) Daniels, age 95, of Harrogate, TN passed away September 28, 2024 at her home. She was born February 5, 1929 to the late Abe and Mary (Osborne) Lockhart. Delorse was a member of Boyd Ridge Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be missed by many. She was preceded in death by her parents: Abe and Mary Lockhart, husband; Louis Daniel, son; Mark Daniels, daughter; Joan England, brothers; Donald, Roosevelt, Harvey, Verlin, Burton and Jack Lockhart. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter; Elizabeth Yvonne Lambert of Harrogate, TN, son-in-law; Tom England of Powder Springs, GA, daughter-in-law; Virginia Nichols-Daniels of Harrogate, TN, granddaughter; Amy McGhee of Powder Springs, GA, grandson; Eric (Holly) England of Douglasville, GA, great granddaughters; Mollie McGhee (Eli Howland) of Agusta, GA, Olivia and Maggie England of Douglasville, GA, brothers; William and Joshua Lockhart of Vansant, VA, sister; Pauline Thomas of Honacher, VA, special friends; Teddy, Lisa, and Tracey Ramsey. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Home Health for taking special care of their mother, especially Frances Hill and Kody Malone. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 1, 2024 from 5PM until 8PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel. Graveside services will be conducted 11AM Wednesday, October 2, 2024 in the Red Hill Cemetery in Hopewell with Charles McClure officiating. Pallbearers: Eric England, Jordan Billingsley, David Daniel, Barry Daniel and Elijah Howland. Honorary Pallbearers: Tom England, Teddy Ramsey, Lehman Callahan, C.F. Long and Terry Arnwine. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Daniels Family.