Flood relief efforts underway Published 10:26 am Monday, September 30, 2024

Hurricane Helene has caused catastrophic flooding in Cocke County, Unicoi County and the surrounding areas. The full extent of the damage is still unknown.

Relief efforts are now in full swing to collect needed supplies and deliver them to that area.

Claiborne County Schools are collecting donations of bottled water, new blankets, deodorant, soap, hand sanitizer, shampoo and conditioner, tissues, toothbrushes and toothpaste all this week. Students can bring items to donate to their homerooms October 1-4. The items will be taken to Cocke County High School and will be distributed to families who lost their homes in the flooding.

ProTeam Auction is working with all counties to be a designated drop off location for supplies to help the victims affected with these floods at 1733 Garden Village Drive, White Pine TN.

They started accepting items on Saturday and will be open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5p.m. Items dropped there will be stored in a 53-foot dry van trailer donated by Southern Freight in Morristown.

Another 53-foot dry van trailer is set up at Water Wheel Sales on Highway 33 south of New Tazewell. They are accepting bottled water, canned foods, personal hygiene items as well as monetary donations.

Donated items can be dropped off at Water Wheel Sales, 4080 Hwy 33 South, New Tazewell between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. For more information call Josh Johnson at 423-277-6159.