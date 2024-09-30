How to Watch MLB Baseball on Monday, Sept. 30: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:22 am Monday, September 30, 2024

The MLB schedule today, which includes the New York Mets taking on the Atlanta Braves, is not one to miss.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

Email newsletter signup

Looking for how to watch MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 30

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

New York Mets (88-72) at Atlanta Braves (88-72)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (8-7, 3.47 ERA)

Spencer Schwellenbach (8-7, 3.47 ERA) Mets Starter: Tylor Megill (4-5, 3.98 ERA)

New York Mets (88-72) at Atlanta Braves (88-72)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38 ERA)

Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38 ERA) Mets Starter: David Peterson (10-3, 2.9 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.