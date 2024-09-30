How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 30 Published 1:05 am Monday, September 30, 2024

Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves head into the first of a two-game series against Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Monday at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Monday, September 30, 2024

Monday, September 30, 2024 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Email newsletter signup

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in MLB play with 211 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta is 10th in baseball, slugging .415.

The Braves are 15th in MLB with a .243 batting average.

Atlanta ranks 16th in runs scored with 694 (4.3 per game).

The Braves rank 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Braves strike out nine times per game to rank 20th in baseball.

Atlanta has the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace MLB.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.201).

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Schwellenbach makes the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.47 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Schwellenbach is seeking his fourth quality start in a row.

Schwellenbach is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the hill.

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2024 Marlins W 5-4 Away Grant Holmes Darren McCaughan 9/24/2024 Mets W 5-1 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Luis Severino 9/27/2024 Royals W 3-0 Home Max Fried Brady Singer 9/28/2024 Royals W 2-1 Home Reynaldo López Seth Lugo 9/29/2024 Royals L 4-2 Home Charlie Morton Alec Marsh 9/30/2024 Mets – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Tylor Megill 9/30/2024 Mets – Home Chris Sale David Peterson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.