Jerry Chumley, 72 Published 10:03 am Monday, September 30, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Jerry Chumley, age 72, of Tazewell, TN was born on December 4th, 1951 and passed away on September 25th, 2024 peacefully with his family by his side.

Jerry was saved on January 27th, 1967 and baptized on May 28th, 1967. He was ordained as a deacon on September 29th, 2002. He was a faithful member of Blairs Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

Email newsletter signup

Jerry was preceded in death by:

Parents: Clayton and Ella (McDowell) Chumley

Father/Mother in Law: Willie and Cora Engle

Brothers: Stanley (Ruth) Chumley, Neal Chumley

Sisters: Edith Proffitt, Margaret (Donnie) Goins, Pat (Jim) Shiflet

He is survived by:

His loving wife of 51 years Mary Chumley.

Children: Travis (Angela) Chumley, Tracy (Danny Baker) Chumley, Tessa (Clinton) Hatfield

He is a loving Papaw to his grandchildren:

Emily (Austin) Atkins; MaryBeth Chumley, Natalie and John Thomas Hatfield; and he was so excited about a Great Grandson Houston due in January ;

Siblings: Clyde (Rethia) Chumley, Randall (Sandy) Chumley, Nell (Wayne) Shiflet, Shirley

(Rondy) Cupp, Pam (Harry) Yoakum, Brother in Law Leonard Proffitt;

As well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Family will receive friends on Friday, September 27th, 2024 from 6-9 pm at Coffey Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Saturday, September 28th, 2024 at 11:00 am with graveside services to follow at Riverview Cemetery.

Preachers: Rev. John Lewis, Rev. John Hatfield, Rev. Clinton Hatfield, and Rev. Austin Atkins

Pallbearers: Terry Chumley, Cory Chumley, Jason Chumley, Greg Goins, Jeff Proffitt, Andy Cupp, Jessee Yoakum, and John Thomas Hatfield

Honorary Pallbearers: Nieces, nephews, and deacons of Blairs Creek Missionary Baptist Church

Singers: Barbara Hatfield, David Painter, Chuck Painter