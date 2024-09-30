MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 1
Published 9:13 pm Monday, September 30, 2024
The MLB Playoff outings in a Tuesday schedule that shouldn’t be missed include the New York Mets squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
There is MLB action on Tuesday, and we’ve got you covered with the betting insights you need to get an edge.
MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 1
Detroit Tigers (86-76) at Houston Astros (88-73)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Astros -150
- Moneyline Underdog: Tigers +125
- Total: 6.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Prediction: Astros 4, Tigers 3
- Moneyline Pick: Astros (-150) over the Tigers (+125)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:32 PM ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (15-7, 2.91 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (18-4, 2.39 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (86-76) at Baltimore Orioles (91-71)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Orioles -150
- Moneyline Underdog: Royals +125
- Total: 6.5 Runs (-135 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Orioles 5, Royals 4
- Moneyline Pick: Orioles (-150) over the Royals (+125)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:08 PM ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (15-9, 2.92 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.14 ERA)
New York Mets (89-73) at Milwaukee Brewers (93-69)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mets -135
- Moneyline Underdog: Brewers +115
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Moneyline Pick: Mets (+115) over the Brewers (-135)
- Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Game Time: 5:32 PM ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (11-9, 3.68 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (89-73) at San Diego Padres (93-69)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Padres +120
- Total: 7 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Moneyline Pick: Braves (+120) over the Padres (-145)
- Total Pick: Under 7 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Game Time: 8:38 PM ET
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Location: San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Michael King (13-9, 2.95 ERA)
- Braves Starter: TBA
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.