MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 1 Published 9:13 pm Monday, September 30, 2024

The MLB Playoff outings in a Tuesday schedule that shouldn’t be missed include the New York Mets squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

There is MLB action on Tuesday, and we’ve got you covered with the betting insights you need to get an edge.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 1

Detroit Tigers (86-76) at Houston Astros (88-73)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Astros -150

Astros -150 Moneyline Underdog: Tigers +125

Tigers +125 Total: 6.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

6.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Astros 4, Tigers 3

Astros 4, Tigers 3 Moneyline Pick: Astros (-150) over the Tigers (+125)

Astros (-150) over the Tigers (+125) Total Pick: Over 6.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:32 PM ET

2:32 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (15-7, 2.91 ERA)

Framber Valdez (15-7, 2.91 ERA) Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (18-4, 2.39 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (86-76) at Baltimore Orioles (91-71)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Orioles -150

Orioles -150 Moneyline Underdog: Royals +125

Royals +125 Total: 6.5 Runs (-135 to go over, +100 to go under)

6.5 Runs (-135 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Orioles 5, Royals 4

Orioles 5, Royals 4 Moneyline Pick: Orioles (-150) over the Royals (+125)

Orioles (-150) over the Royals (+125) Total Pick: Over 6.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:08 PM ET

4:08 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (15-9, 2.92 ERA)

Corbin Burnes (15-9, 2.92 ERA) Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.14 ERA)

New York Mets (89-73) at Milwaukee Brewers (93-69)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mets -135

Mets -135 Moneyline Underdog: Brewers +115

Brewers +115 Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Moneyline Pick: Mets (+115) over the Brewers (-135)

Mets (+115) over the Brewers (-135) Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Game Time: 5:32 PM ET

5:32 PM ET Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (11-9, 3.68 ERA)

Freddy Peralta (11-9, 3.68 ERA) Mets Starter: Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (89-73) at San Diego Padres (93-69)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -145

Braves -145 Moneyline Underdog: Padres +120

Padres +120 Total: 7 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

7 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Moneyline Pick: Braves (+120) over the Padres (-145)

Braves (+120) over the Padres (-145) Total Pick: Under 7 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Game Time: 8:38 PM ET

8:38 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Padres Starter: Michael King (13-9, 2.95 ERA)

Michael King (13-9, 2.95 ERA) Braves Starter: TBA

