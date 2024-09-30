Tennessee vs. Arkansas Oct. 5 Tickets & Start Time Published 4:22 am Monday, September 30, 2024

The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers will face a conference opponent when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, October 5, 2024 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in an SEC clash.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas game info

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Saturday, October 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Tennessee vs. Arkansas statistical matchup

Tennessee Arkansas 565.8 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 495.0 (7th) 176.0 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.4 (74th) 290.0 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.0 (21st) 275.8 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.0 (27th) 5 (43rd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (114th) 7 (42nd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (42nd)

Tennessee leaders

In four games for the Volunteers, Dylan Sampson has tallied 449 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 6.5 yards per carry.

In the receiving game, Sampson has contributed 70 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on seven receptions.

In four games, Nico Iamaleava has passed for 892 yards (223.0 yards per game) to go along with seven touchdowns, two interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.3%.

As a runner, Iamaleava has rushed for 117 yards (4.7 YPC) and one touchdown.

DeSean Bishop has contributed to the Volunteers’ offense by rushing for 287 yards (71.8 yards per carry) and three rushing touchdowns.

Arkansas leaders

Taylen Green has five TD passes and five interceptions in five games, completing 54.3% of his throws for 1,236 yards (247.2 per game).

On the ground, Green has scored four touchdowns and accumulated 331 yards.

Ja’Quinden Jackson has run for 509 yards (101.8 per game) and nine touchdowns in five games.

Also, Jackson has seven receptions for 77 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the passing game, Andrew Armstrong has scored zero TDs, hauling in 29 balls for 420 yards (84.0 per game).

