Braves vs. Padres: Betting Preview for NL Wild Card Game 1 Published 9:24 am Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres will take on Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the Wild Card round. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:38 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at PETCO Park.

Sportsbooks have listed the Padres (-160) as moneyline favorites against the Braves (+135). This matchup has an over/under of 7 runs (over -110; under -110).

Braves vs. Padres Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Tuesday, October 1, 2024 Time: 8:38 p.m. ET

8:38 p.m. ET Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Padres -160

Padres -160 Moneyline Underdog: Braves +135

Braves +135 Over/Under: 7 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 213 home runs.

Atlanta is ninth in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Atlanta ranks 15th in the majors with 704 total runs scored this season.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Braves rank 23rd with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Atlanta has an ERA of 3.49 as a team, best in baseball.

Atlanta has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Braves pitchers have a 1.197 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

