Braves vs. Padres: Betting Preview for NL Wild Card Game 1
Published 9:24 am Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres will take on Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the Wild Card round. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:38 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at PETCO Park.
Sportsbooks have listed the Padres (-160) as moneyline favorites against the Braves (+135). This matchup has an over/under of 7 runs (over -110; under -110).
Braves vs. Padres Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 1, 2024
- Time: 8:38 p.m. ET
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: ESPN
Matchup Betting Info
- Moneyline Favorite: Padres -160
- Moneyline Underdog: Braves +135
- Over/Under: 7 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)
Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 213 home runs.
- Atlanta is ninth in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.
- The Braves have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- Atlanta ranks 15th in the majors with 704 total runs scored this season.
- The Braves have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Braves rank 23rd with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Atlanta has an ERA of 3.49 as a team, best in baseball.
- Atlanta has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.
- Braves pitchers have a 1.197 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.
