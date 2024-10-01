Chiefs, 49ers, Week 5 NFL Power Rankings
Published 7:19 am Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Seeking an up-to-date view of the NFL and how each team measures up? We’ve got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.
NFL Power Rankings
1. Kansas City Chiefs
- Current Record: 4-0 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: W 17-10 vs Chargers
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: Saints
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 7
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
2. San Francisco 49ers
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +650
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: W 30-13 vs Patriots
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
3. Baltimore Ravens
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +850
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: W 35-10 vs Bills
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: @ Bengals
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
4. Minnesota Vikings
- Current Record: 4-0 | Projected Record: 16-1
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: W 31-29 vs Packers
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: Jets
- Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
5. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: L 27-24 vs Colts
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: Cowboys
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: W 33-16 vs Eagles
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: @ Falcons
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 3
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
7. New Orleans Saints
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: L 26-24 vs Falcons
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: @ Chiefs
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 7
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
8. Green Bay Packers
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: L 31-29 vs Vikings
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: @ Rams
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
9. Denver Broncos
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: W 10-9 vs Jets
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: Raiders
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
10. Detroit Lions
- Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: W 20-13 vs Cardinals
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: BYE
11. Buffalo Bills
- Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
- Last Game: L 35-10 vs Ravens
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: @ Texans
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
12. Philadelphia Eagles
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: L 33-16 vs Buccaneers
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: BYE
13. Atlanta Falcons
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: W 26-24 vs Saints
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: Buccaneers
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 3
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
14. Dallas Cowboys
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: W 20-15 vs Giants
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: @ Steelers
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
15. Indianapolis Colts
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: W 27-24 vs Steelers
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: @ Jaguars
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
16. Los Angeles Chargers
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: L 17-10 vs Chiefs
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: BYE
17. Houston Texans
- Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1300
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: W 24-20 vs Jaguars
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: Bills
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
18. Los Angeles Rams
- Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: L 24-18 vs Bears
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: Packers
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
19. Seattle Seahawks
- Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: W 24-3 vs Dolphins
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: Giants
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
20. Cincinnati Bengals
- Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 7-10
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: W 34-24 vs Panthers
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: Ravens
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
21. Chicago Bears
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 7-10
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: W 24-18 vs Rams
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: Panthers
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
22. New York Jets
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: L 10-9 vs Broncos
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: @ Vikings
- Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
23. Las Vegas Raiders
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: W 20-16 vs Browns
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: @ Broncos
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
24. Washington Commanders
- Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: W 42-14 vs Cardinals
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: Browns
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
25. Tennessee Titans
- Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: W 31-12 vs Dolphins
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: BYE
26. Arizona Cardinals
- Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: L 42-14 vs Commanders
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: @ 49ers
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
27. Cleveland Browns
- Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 2-15
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: L 20-16 vs Raiders
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: @ Commanders
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
28. New England Patriots
- Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: L 30-13 vs 49ers
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: Dolphins
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
29. New York Giants
- Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: L 20-15 vs Cowboys
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: @ Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
30. Miami Dolphins
- Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: L 31-12 vs Titans
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: @ Patriots
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
31. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Current Record: 0-4 | Projected Record: 1-16
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
- Last Game: L 24-20 vs Texans
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: Colts
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
32. Carolina Panthers
- Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 2-15
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: L 34-24 vs Bengals
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: @ Bears
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.