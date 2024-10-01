Discover the Best Week 5 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds
Published 4:42 am Tuesday, October 1, 2024
The Week 5 NFL slate features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs.
If you’re interested in NFL prop bets for this week’s games, we’re here to help. Scroll down and you’ll find NFL player props for each and every contest.
Find an edge on the competition and take advantage via player props for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.
Buccaneers at Falcons
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 3
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Kirk Cousins Props: 226.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
- Baker Mayfield Props: 240.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 11.5 RUSH YDS (O: -110 | U: -120)
Jets at Vikings
- Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- Location: London, England
Panthers at Bears
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Ravens at Bengals
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Bills at Texans
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- Location: Houston, Texas
Colts at Jaguars
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
Dolphins at Patriots
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
Browns at Commanders
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- Location: Landover, Maryland
Raiders at Broncos
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Cardinals at 49ers
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- Location: Santa Clara, California
Packers at Rams
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- Location: Inglewood, California
Giants at Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- Location: Seattle, Washington
Cowboys at Steelers
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Saints at Chiefs
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 7
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
