How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Tuesday, Oct. 1: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 5:19 am Tuesday, October 1, 2024
The MLB Playoff outings in a Tuesday schedule that shouldn’t be missed include the New York Mets squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available for you, with the information provided below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 1
Detroit Tigers (86-76) at Houston Astros (88-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
- When: 2:32 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (15-7, 2.91 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (18-4, 2.39 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (86-76) at Baltimore Orioles (91-71)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- When: 4:08 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (15-9, 2.92 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.14 ERA)
New York Mets (89-73) at Milwaukee Brewers (93-69)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ESPN
- When: 5:32 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (11-9, 3.68 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (89-73) at San Diego Padres (93-69)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ESPN
- When: 8:38 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Michael King (13-9, 2.95 ERA)
- Braves Starter: TBA
