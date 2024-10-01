How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 1
Published 2:48 am Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Today’s WNBA playoff slate includes two exciting matchups. Among them is the Las Vegas Aces versus the New York Liberty.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
