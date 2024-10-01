MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 2
Published 9:13 pm Tuesday, October 1, 2024
In a Wednesday MLB Playoff schedule that features plenty of compelling contests, the New York Mets versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to see.
Looking for an edge in the MLB? We dissect the betting odds for all the big games on Wednesday below.
Email newsletter signup
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 2
Detroit Tigers (86-76) at Houston Astros (88-73)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Astros -165
- Moneyline Underdog: Tigers +140
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Astros 5, Tigers 4
- Moneyline Pick: Astros (-165) over the Tigers (+140)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:32 PM ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (11-9, 3.49 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: TBA
Kansas City Royals (86-76) at Baltimore Orioles (91-71)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Orioles -150
- Moneyline Underdog: Royals +125
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Orioles 5, Royals 4
- Moneyline Pick: Orioles (-150) over the Royals (+125)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:38 PM ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: TBA
- Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (16-9, 3 ERA)
Get tickets for any MLB game this season at StubHub.
New York Mets (89-73) at Milwaukee Brewers (93-69)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -110
- Moneyline Underdog: Mets -110
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Brewers 5, Mets 4
- Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-110) over the Mets (-110)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:38 PM ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: TBA
- Mets Starter: TBA
Atlanta Braves (89-73) at San Diego Padres (93-69)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Padres
- Moneyline Underdog: Braves
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Padres 4, Braves 3
- Moneyline Pick: Padres () over the Braves ()
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:38 PM ET
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Location: San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (6-5, 3.88 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Max Fried (11-10, 3.25 ERA)
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.