MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 2 Published 9:13 pm Tuesday, October 1, 2024

In a Wednesday MLB Playoff schedule that features plenty of compelling contests, the New York Mets versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to see.

Looking for an edge in the MLB? We dissect the betting odds for all the big games on Wednesday below.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 2

Detroit Tigers (86-76) at Houston Astros (88-73)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Astros -165

Astros -165 Moneyline Underdog: Tigers +140

Tigers +140 Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Astros 5, Tigers 4

Astros 5, Tigers 4 Moneyline Pick: Astros (-165) over the Tigers (+140)

Astros (-165) over the Tigers (+140) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:32 PM ET

2:32 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (11-9, 3.49 ERA)

Hunter Brown (11-9, 3.49 ERA) Tigers Starter: TBA

Kansas City Royals (86-76) at Baltimore Orioles (91-71)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Orioles -150

Orioles -150 Moneyline Underdog: Royals +125

Royals +125 Total: 7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Orioles 5, Royals 4

Orioles 5, Royals 4 Moneyline Pick: Orioles (-150) over the Royals (+125)

Orioles (-150) over the Royals (+125) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: TBA

TBA Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (16-9, 3 ERA)

New York Mets (89-73) at Milwaukee Brewers (93-69)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -110

Brewers -110 Moneyline Underdog: Mets -110

Mets -110 Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Brewers 5, Mets 4

Brewers 5, Mets 4 Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-110) over the Mets (-110)

Brewers (-110) over the Mets (-110) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:38 PM ET

7:38 PM ET Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: TBA

TBA Mets Starter: TBA

Atlanta Braves (89-73) at San Diego Padres (93-69)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Padres

Padres Moneyline Underdog: Braves

Braves Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Padres 4, Braves 3

Padres 4, Braves 3 Moneyline Pick: Padres () over the Braves ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN2

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:38 PM ET

8:38 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (6-5, 3.88 ERA)

Joe Musgrove (6-5, 3.88 ERA) Braves Starter: Max Fried (11-10, 3.25 ERA)

