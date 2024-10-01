New Tazewell children’s author wins Red Letter Awards Published 10:35 am Tuesday, October 1, 2024

By Zach Compton

Contributing Writer

New Tazewell children’s author Candida Sullivan recently won two awards for her book “Zippy’s Club Journal” at the Red Letter Awards, a Tennessee based awards show that recognizes outstanding contributions in Christian media. The Red Letter Awards were hosted in Lebanon, Tennessee on September 21st where Sullivan received both their “Best Children’s Author” award for her book “Zippy’s Club Journal” and their “Ambassador for Christ” award for her work visiting schools and sharing her story and message with local children.

Sullivan is a survivor of Amniotic Band Syndrome, a rare medical condition where infants become entangled in certain fibers during pregnancy, and uses her books to celebrate overcoming her own difficulties and to demonstrate to children that they can overcome their own.

“When I was a little girl I tried to pray away my scars, but God showed me how to use them for good,” she said. “Now I write books about differences and challenges and go to schools to teach kids new perspectives on life’s hardships.”

Sullivan has visited several schools across both Tennessee and Kentucky including Claiborne, Knox, Bell and Harlan counties to read her books to children. Sullivan describes her books as using, “a blend of skills and scripture to help kids learn how to overcome challenges and become their best selves.” Centered around the adventures of Zippy, a zebra who was born without stripes, the books teach children to look past differences between themselves and others and encourage them to work hard in the face of difficulties in life.

She said hearing about her nomination for the Red Letter Awards was a confirmation of her faith.

Ten years ago Sullivan was told by doctors that she might have to give up on writing her books. The third book in the Zippy series had just been released and turned into a play.

“I had my dream, which I had wanted for so long, and it was being threatened,” she said. “I asked God what He wanted me to do. He encouraged me to sign up for the gym and to keep going. In those dark moments, God shined His light on me. He showed me all those we would help. It was like a movie playing. I lay there in my bed and cried.”

At that time in 2014, Sullivan’s book “Zippy’s Club” had been nominated for an award but didn’t win.

“God had shown me that Zippy’s Club would win an award. I fought so hard to get better and to keep doing His work,” she said. “I was so confused when Zippy’s Club didn’t win in 2014. I thought I had somehow misunderstood Him. I had forgotten about it and thought it wasn’t meant to be.

“The day I received the (2024) nomination, God reminded me of the promise He made to me. God doesn’t forget about us. He is an excellent paymaster.”

Sullivan also recently gave a keynote address at Lincoln Memorial University’s Omicron Delta Kappa honor society. Her speech, titled “Despite Your Circumstances: Developing the Mindset of an Overcomer,” encouraged the newly inducted college students to continue achieving highly in their studies and to face the challenges they will surely face in the future with a positive attitude.

Sullivan says that her main goal with her writing is to, “show the kids in our area that our dreams can come true if we don’t give up and work hard.”