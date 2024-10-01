NFL Week 5 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions Published 11:33 pm Tuesday, October 1, 2024

There are 14 games on the NFL’s Week 5 slate, with the Patriots (-1) among the best bets against the spread, according to our projections. For more tips, including parlay possibilities, see below.

BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.

NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 5

Jump to Matchup:

Pick: Patriots -1 vs. Dolphins

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
Projected Winner & Margin: Patriots by 4.0 points

Patriots by 4.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Patriots -1

Patriots -1 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 6

Oct. 6 TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Texans +1 vs. Bills

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 2.1 points

Texans by 2.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bills -1

Bills -1 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 6

Oct. 6 TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

Pick: Buccaneers +1.5 vs. Falcons

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Projected Winner & Margin: Falcons by 0.7 points

Falcons by 0.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Falcons -1.5

Falcons -1.5 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 3

Oct. 3 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Live Stream: Prime Video

Pick: Vikings -2.5 vs. Jets

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings
Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 5.2 points

Vikings by 5.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Vikings -2.5

Vikings -2.5 Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. ET Date: Oct. 6

Oct. 6 TV Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Bengals +2.5 vs. Ravens

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 1.2 points

Ravens by 1.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Ravens -2.5

Ravens -2.5 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 6

Oct. 6 TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

Pick: Steelers -2.5 vs. Cowboys

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers
Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 6.0 points

Steelers by 6.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Steelers -2.5

Steelers -2.5 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 6

Oct. 6 TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Colts +3 vs. Jaguars

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
Projected Winner & Margin: Colts by 3.2 points

Colts by 3.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Jaguars -3

Jaguars -3 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 6

Oct. 6 TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

Pick: Broncos -3 vs. Raiders

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Projected Winner & Margin: Broncos by 6.8 points

Broncos by 6.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Broncos -3

Broncos -3 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 6

Oct. 6 TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Commanders -3.5 vs. Browns

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders
Projected Winner & Margin: Commanders by 4.4 points

Commanders by 4.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Commanders -3.5

Commanders -3.5 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 6

Oct. 6 TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Rams +3.5 vs. Packers

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams
Projected Winner & Margin: Rams by 0.5 points

Rams by 0.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Packers -3.5

Packers -3.5 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 6

Oct. 6 TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

Pick: Bears -4 vs. Panthers

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
Projected Winner & Margin: Bears by 7.9 points

Bears by 7.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bears -4

Bears -4 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 6

Oct. 6 TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Saints +5 vs. Chiefs

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 4.6 points

Chiefs by 4.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Chiefs -5

Chiefs -5 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 7

Oct. 7 TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Seahawks -6 vs. Giants

Matchup: New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

Matchup: New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks
Projected Winner & Margin: Seahawks by 7.0 points

Seahawks by 7.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Seahawks -6

Seahawks -6 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 6

Oct. 6 TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

Pick: 49ers -7.5 vs. Cardinals

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Projected Winner & Margin: 49ers by 10.3 points

49ers by 10.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: 49ers -7.5

49ers -7.5 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 6

Oct. 6 TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Fubo

