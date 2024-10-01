WNBA Betting Picks: Tuesday, Oct. 1 Published 1:38 am Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Planning to make some wagers on today’s WNBA action? You’re in luck. We have computer predictions for every game — spread and total picks included — plus info about each contest.

WNBA Picks Today – Oct. 1

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Liberty (-4.5)

Liberty (-4.5) Total Pick: Over (163.5)

Over (163.5) Prediction: Liberty 85, Aces 80

How to Watch

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sun (+4.5)

Sun (+4.5) Total Pick: Over (151.5)

Over (151.5) Prediction: Lynx 80, Sun 77

How to Watch

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

