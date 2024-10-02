Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Arkansas vs. Tennessee Game – Saturday, Oct. 5 Published 8:24 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2024

The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) and Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2) will face each other in a clash of SEC rivals at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Arkansas?

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Saturday, October 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: Tennessee 38, Arkansas 17

Tennessee 38, Arkansas 17 Tennessee is -549 on the moneyline, and Arkansas is +395.

Tennessee has been favored on the moneyline a total of three times this season, and they’ve won all of those games.

The Volunteers have played as a moneyline favorite of -549 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Arkansas has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

The Razorbacks have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +395 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Volunteers an 84.6% chance to win.

Email newsletter signup

Make your moneyline wager right now at BetMGM.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-13.5)



Against the spread, Tennessee is 3-0-0 this year.

The Volunteers have been favored by 13.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Against the spread, Arkansas is 4-1-0 this season.

You can place your bet against the spread at BetMGM.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (58.5)

Under (58.5) Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in a game twice this season.

There have been three Arkansas games that have finished with a combined score over 58.5 points this season.

Tennessee averages 54 points per game against Arkansas’ 35.8, amounting to 31.3 points over the game’s point total of 58.5.

Like that over/under recommendation? Take advantage now at BetMGM.

Key Stats Splits

Tennessee Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.8 62.5 58.5 Implied Total AVG 40.7 56 33 ATS Record 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 1-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Arkansas Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.4 60.5 55.3 Implied Total AVG 37.8 48.5 30.7 ATS Record 4-1-0 1-1-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.