Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Tennessee vs. Arkansas Game – Saturday, Oct. 5 Published 8:24 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2024

SEC opponents will clash when the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) battle the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Arkansas?

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Saturday, October 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: Tennessee 38, Arkansas 17

Tennessee 38, Arkansas 17 Tennessee is -543 on the moneyline, and Arkansas is +393.

Tennessee has won all three of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Volunteers have played as a moneyline favorite of -543 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Arkansas has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

The Razorbacks have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +393 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Volunteers have an implied win probability of 84.4%.

Email newsletter signup

Make your moneyline wager right now at BetMGM.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-13.5)



Tennessee has played three games, posting three wins against the spread.

The Volunteers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 13.5 points or more.

Against the spread, Arkansas is 4-1-0 this season.

You can place your bet against the spread at BetMGM.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (58.5)

Under (58.5) Tennessee and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday’s over/under of 58.5 points twice this season.

There have been three Arkansas games that have ended with a combined score higher than 58.5 points this season.

Tennessee averages 54 points per game against Arkansas’ 35.8, amounting to 31.3 points over the contest’s total of 58.5.

Like that over/under recommendation? Take advantage now at BetMGM.

Key Stats Splits

Tennessee Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.8 62.5 58.5 Implied Total AVG 40.7 56 33 ATS Record 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 1-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Arkansas Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.4 60.5 55.3 Implied Total AVG 37.8 48.5 30.7 ATS Record 4-1-0 1-1-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.