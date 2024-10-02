Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Tennessee vs. Arkansas Game – Saturday, Oct. 5

Published 8:24 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC opponents will clash when the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) battle the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Arkansas?

  • Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Prediction & Moneyline Pick

  • Prediction: Tennessee 38, Arkansas 17
  • Tennessee is -543 on the moneyline, and Arkansas is +393.
  • Tennessee has won all three of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.
  • The Volunteers have played as a moneyline favorite of -543 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
  • Arkansas has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.
  • The Razorbacks have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +393 moneyline set for this game.
  • Based on this game’s moneyline, the Volunteers have an implied win probability of 84.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS:

    Tennessee (-13.5)

  • Tennessee has played three games, posting three wins against the spread.
  • The Volunteers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 13.5 points or more.
  • Against the spread, Arkansas is 4-1-0 this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (58.5)
  • Tennessee and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday’s over/under of 58.5 points twice this season.
  • There have been three Arkansas games that have ended with a combined score higher than 58.5 points this season.
  • Tennessee averages 54 points per game against Arkansas’ 35.8, amounting to 31.3 points over the contest’s total of 58.5.

Key Stats Splits

Tennessee

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 59.8 62.5 58.5
Implied Total AVG 40.7 56 33
ATS Record 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 1-0 2-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Arkansas

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 57.4 60.5 55.3
Implied Total AVG 37.8 48.5 30.7
ATS Record 4-1-0 1-1-0 3-0-0
Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-0-0 1-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

