Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Tennessee vs. Arkansas Game – Saturday, Oct. 5
Published 8:24 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2024
SEC opponents will clash when the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) battle the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Tennessee vs. Arkansas?
- Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Tennessee vs. Arkansas Prediction & Moneyline Pick
- Prediction: Tennessee 38, Arkansas 17
- Tennessee is -543 on the moneyline, and Arkansas is +393.
- Tennessee has won all three of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.
- The Volunteers have played as a moneyline favorite of -543 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
- Arkansas has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.
- The Razorbacks have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +393 moneyline set for this game.
- Based on this game’s moneyline, the Volunteers have an implied win probability of 84.4%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Tennessee (-13.5)
- Tennessee has played three games, posting three wins against the spread.
- The Volunteers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 13.5 points or more.
- Against the spread, Arkansas is 4-1-0 this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (58.5)
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday’s over/under of 58.5 points twice this season.
- There have been three Arkansas games that have ended with a combined score higher than 58.5 points this season.
- Tennessee averages 54 points per game against Arkansas’ 35.8, amounting to 31.3 points over the contest’s total of 58.5.
Key Stats Splits
Tennessee
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|59.8
|62.5
|58.5
|Implied Total AVG
|40.7
|56
|33
|ATS Record
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|1-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Arkansas
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|57.4
|60.5
|55.3
|Implied Total AVG
|37.8
|48.5
|30.7
|ATS Record
|4-1-0
|1-1-0
|3-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-2-0
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
