Braves vs. Padres: Betting Preview for NL Wild Card Game 2 Published 9:24 am Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Game 2 of the Wild Card round will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at PETCO Park, with Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres hosting Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:38 p.m. ET. The Padres lead the series 1-0.

The Padres, at -130, are favored in this game, while the Braves are underdogs at +110. This matchup has a total of 7 runs (over +105; under -125).

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves vs. Padres Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 Time: 8:38 p.m. ET

8:38 p.m. ET Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Padres -130

Padres -130 Moneyline Underdog: Braves +110

Braves +110 Over/Under: 7 runs (Over: +105, Under: -125)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried (11-10) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 30th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he allowed three hits in 8 2/3 scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals.

He’s going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Fried has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 29 chances this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves’ 213 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

Atlanta is ninth in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves rank 15th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 704 (4.3 per game).

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Braves rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.49.

Atlanta strikes out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Braves pitchers have a 1.197 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.