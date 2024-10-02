How to Watch the Braves vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NL Wild Card Game 2 Published 7:09 am Wednesday, October 2, 2024

The San Diego Padres will host the Atlanta Braves in the second game of the NL Wild Card Series on Wednesday at 8:38 p.m. ET, live on ESPN2 from PETCO Park. The Braves will look to extend the series after losing in Game 1. Max Fried is starting for the Braves and Joe Musgrove is the Padres’ starter in this contest.

Braves vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 Time: 8:38 p.m. ET

8:38 p.m. ET Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 213 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the majors.

Fueled by 501 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks ninth in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Atlanta ranks 15th in the majors with 704 total runs scored this season.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Braves rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta has pitched to a 3.49 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.

Atlanta averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.

Braves pitchers have a 1.197 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Fried (11-10) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 30th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he allowed three hits in 8 2/3 scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals.

He’s looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Fried has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 29 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/28/2024 Royals W 2-1 Home Reynaldo López Seth Lugo 9/29/2024 Royals L 4-2 Home Charlie Morton Alec Marsh 9/30/2024 Mets L 8-7 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Tylor Megill 9/30/2024 Mets W 3-0 Home Chris Sale Luis Severino 10/1/2024 Padres L 4-0 Away AJ Smith-Shawver Michael King 10/2/2024 Padres – Away Max Fried Joe Musgrove 10/3/2024 Padres – Away – Dylan Cease

