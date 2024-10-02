How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Wednesday, Oct. 2: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 5:18 am Wednesday, October 2, 2024

The New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers hit the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB Playoff schedule today.

Info on live coverage of today’s MLB play is available for you.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 2

Detroit Tigers (86-76) at Houston Astros (88-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:32 PM ET

2:32 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (11-9, 3.49 ERA)

Hunter Brown (11-9, 3.49 ERA) Tigers Starter: Tyler Holton (7-2, 2.19 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (86-76) at Baltimore Orioles (91-71)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Zach Eflin (10-9, 3.59 ERA)

Zach Eflin (10-9, 3.59 ERA) Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (16-9, 3 ERA)

New York Mets (89-73) at Milwaukee Brewers (93-69)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:38 PM ET

7:38 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (7-11, 4.84 ERA)

Frankie Montás (7-11, 4.84 ERA) Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (89-73) at San Diego Padres (93-69)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:38 PM ET

8:38 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (6-5, 3.88 ERA)

Joe Musgrove (6-5, 3.88 ERA) Braves Starter: Max Fried (11-10, 3.25 ERA)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.