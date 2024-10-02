Mountain Fiesta returns to Cumberland Gap Published 9:59 am Wednesday, October 2, 2024

The Town of Cumberland Gap hosted the seventh annual Mountain Fiesta — a celebration that brings together the rich traditions of Latin American and Appalachian culture — on Saturday. While rain put a bit of a damper on the festivities, the shows went on with concerts throughout the day at the LMU Convention Center and the Olde Church Event Center and vendors set up along the street. There were also dance classes, a dulcimer workshop, a documentary screening and a presentation on the influence of Latin music.