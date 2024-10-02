SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 6 Published 12:16 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Week 6 of the 2024 college football season includes six games involving SEC teams. Keep scrolling to see a couple of the best bets available for standalone wagers or parlay options (according to our computer model), which include taking Georgia -24.5 against Auburn as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Alabama vs. Vanderbilt matchup.

Best Week 6 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Georgia -24.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs

Auburn Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Georgia by 36.1 points

Georgia by 36.1 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Pick: South Carolina +9.5 vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at South Carolina Gamecocks

Ole Miss Rebels at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: South Carolina by 1.7 points

South Carolina by 1.7 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Pick: Tennessee -13.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Tennessee Volunteers at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Tennessee by 20.7 points

Tennessee by 20.7 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 7:30 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Pick: Missouri +2.5 vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies

Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Missouri by 3.2 points

Missouri by 3.2 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 12:00 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Pick: Florida +2.5 vs. UCF

Matchup: UCF Knights at Florida Gators

UCF Knights at Florida Gators Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: UCF by 1.5 points

UCF by 1.5 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 7:45 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 7:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

Best Week 6 SEC Total Bets

Over 55.5 – Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Vanderbilt Commodores

Alabama Crimson Tide at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Total: 62 points

62 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 4:15 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 4:15 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

Under 52.5 – Auburn vs. Georgia

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs

Auburn Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Total: 46 points

46 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Under 59.5 – Tennessee vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Tennessee Volunteers at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Total: 54.9 points

54.9 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 7:30 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Under 48.5 – Missouri vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies

Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Total: 45.5 points

45.5 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 12:00 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Under 53.5 – Ole Miss vs. South Carolina

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at South Carolina Gamecocks

Ole Miss Rebels at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Total: 51 points

51 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Week 6 SEC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Texas A&M 4-1 (2-0 SEC) 29.0 / 18.0 393.6 / 330.8 Texas 5-0 (1-0 SEC) 45.0 / 7.0 513.4 / 228.2 Alabama 4-0 (1-0 SEC) 47.0 / 15.0 486.8 / 315.8 Missouri 4-0 (1-0 SEC) 36.5 / 12.0 472.3 / 219.0 Tennessee 4-0 (1-0 SEC) 54.0 / 7.0 565.8 / 176.0 LSU 4-1 (1-0 SEC) 35.2 / 21.6 467.4 / 353.6 Oklahoma 4-1 (1-1 SEC) 28.6 / 16.0 297.8 / 324.2 Georgia 3-1 (1-1 SEC) 32.3 / 14.8 431.5 / 288.3 South Carolina 3-1 (1-1 SEC) 34.3 / 17.0 371.8 / 264.8 Arkansas 3-2 (1-1 SEC) 35.8 / 20.2 495.0 / 319.4 Florida 2-2 (1-1 SEC) 31.8 / 27.3 424.3 / 425.5 Kentucky 3-2 (1-2 SEC) 22.0 / 13.4 321.6 / 244.2 Ole Miss 4-1 (0-1 SEC) 47.4 / 8.4 607.4 / 258.6 Vanderbilt 2-2 (0-1 SEC) 37.0 / 23.3 354.3 / 334.0 Auburn 2-3 (0-2 SEC) 33.4 / 18.8 466.0 / 329.0 Mississippi State 1-4 (0-2 SEC) 27.4 / 31.6 380.2 / 437.8

