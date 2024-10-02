SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 6
Published 12:16 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Week 6 of the 2024 college football season includes six games involving SEC teams. Keep scrolling to see a couple of the best bets available for standalone wagers or parlay options (according to our computer model), which include taking Georgia -24.5 against Auburn as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Alabama vs. Vanderbilt matchup.
Best Week 6 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Georgia -24.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Georgia by 36.1 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: South Carolina +9.5 vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: South Carolina by 1.7 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Tennessee -13.5 vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Tennessee by 20.7 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Missouri +2.5 vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Missouri by 3.2 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Florida +2.5 vs. UCF
- Matchup: UCF Knights at Florida Gators
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: UCF by 1.5 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Week 6 SEC Total Bets
Over 55.5 – Alabama vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Total: 62 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 4:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 52.5 – Auburn vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Total: 46 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 59.5 – Tennessee vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Total: 54.9 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 48.5 – Missouri vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Total: 45.5 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 53.5 – Ole Miss vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Total: 51 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Week 6 SEC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Texas A&M
|4-1 (2-0 SEC)
|29.0 / 18.0
|393.6 / 330.8
|Texas
|5-0 (1-0 SEC)
|45.0 / 7.0
|513.4 / 228.2
|Alabama
|4-0 (1-0 SEC)
|47.0 / 15.0
|486.8 / 315.8
|Missouri
|4-0 (1-0 SEC)
|36.5 / 12.0
|472.3 / 219.0
|Tennessee
|4-0 (1-0 SEC)
|54.0 / 7.0
|565.8 / 176.0
|LSU
|4-1 (1-0 SEC)
|35.2 / 21.6
|467.4 / 353.6
|Oklahoma
|4-1 (1-1 SEC)
|28.6 / 16.0
|297.8 / 324.2
|Georgia
|3-1 (1-1 SEC)
|32.3 / 14.8
|431.5 / 288.3
|South Carolina
|3-1 (1-1 SEC)
|34.3 / 17.0
|371.8 / 264.8
|Arkansas
|3-2 (1-1 SEC)
|35.8 / 20.2
|495.0 / 319.4
|Florida
|2-2 (1-1 SEC)
|31.8 / 27.3
|424.3 / 425.5
|Kentucky
|3-2 (1-2 SEC)
|22.0 / 13.4
|321.6 / 244.2
|Ole Miss
|4-1 (0-1 SEC)
|47.4 / 8.4
|607.4 / 258.6
|Vanderbilt
|2-2 (0-1 SEC)
|37.0 / 23.3
|354.3 / 334.0
|Auburn
|2-3 (0-2 SEC)
|33.4 / 18.8
|466.0 / 329.0
|Mississippi State
|1-4 (0-2 SEC)
|27.4 / 31.6
|380.2 / 437.8
