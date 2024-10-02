Tennessee vs. Arkansas: Odds, spread, and over/under – Oct. 5 Published 8:25 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2024

The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) will have their fourth-ranked rushing attack on display versus the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2), with the No. 21 rushing D in college football, on Saturday, October 5, 2024. The Volunteers are heavily favored, by 13.5 points. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Arkansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Saturday, October 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Tennessee has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.

The Volunteers have been favored by 13.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Arkansas has put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

