How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Thursday, Oct. 3: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 8:18 am Thursday, October 3, 2024

The MLB Playoff outings in a Thursday slate that shouldn’t be missed include the New York Mets playing the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

You can find info on how to watch today’s MLB action right here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 3

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo!

Detroit Tigers (86-76) at Houston Astros (88-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 2:32 PM ET

2:32 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: TBA

TBA Tigers Starter: TBA

Kansas City Royals (86-76) at Baltimore Orioles (91-71)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 4:08 PM ET

4:08 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: TBA

TBA Royals Starter: TBA

New York Mets (89-73) at Milwaukee Brewers (93-69)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (9-6, 3 ERA)

Tobias Myers (9-6, 3 ERA) Mets Starter: José Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (89-73) at San Diego Padres (93-69)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: TBA

TBA Braves Starter: TBA

