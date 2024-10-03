Panthers fall at Twin Springs Published 2:57 pm Thursday, October 3, 2024

By Allen Earl

Claiborne County Sports Zone

Instead of Friday Night Lights, it was High Noon Saturday for the Panthers as Cumberland Gap traveled to Twin Springs to take on the Titans. The game was originally scheduled for the night prior, but was moved due to Tropical Storm Helene.

Due to the aftermath of Helene, power was still out at the stadium at kickoff so time and score were kept on the field.

The Titans received the opening kick, trading possessions with the Panthers throughout the first quarter. They eventually found the endzone late, making the score eight to nothing following the two point try.

Twin Springs scored again halfway through the second quarter stretching their lead to 16-0, and recovered an onside kick to retain possession. On this drive, the Gap defense was able to strip and recover the ball courtesy of Hunter Wilhoit with some assistance from John Owens. CG started to lean much more heavily on its passing attack at this point and marched quickly down to the red zone, but an errant snap gave the ball back to the Titans to end the half.

The Panthers and Titans again traded possessions throughout the third quarter, with TS scoring near the end to make it 24-0.

The opening of the fourth quarter saw Tate Murphy hit Allen Brooks for a 30-yd TD pass, getting the Panthers on the board 24-6 after the failed two point try. The Gap defense was able to create two more takeaways late in the fourth quarter with Maric Russell recovering the first fumble, and Koalton Cupp recovering the second caused by Aiden Peters. No points would result however and the game would end with a score of 24-6 in favor of the Titans.

This Friday Cumberland Gap will host West Greene High School for homecoming and senior night.