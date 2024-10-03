Tennessee vs. Arkansas Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Oct. 5 Published 8:45 pm Thursday, October 3, 2024

In the contest between the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers and Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET, our projection model expects the Volunteers to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tennessee (-13.5) Under (57) Tennessee 38, Arkansas 17

Email newsletter signup

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Tennessee Betting Info (2024)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Volunteers an 84.3% chance to win.

The Volunteers have three wins in three games against the spread this season.

Tennessee has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

Tennessee has had two games (out of three) go over the total this year.

Tennessee games average 59.8 total points per game this season, 2.8 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Arkansas Betting Info (2024)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 20.4% chance of a victory for the Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks’ ATS record is 4-1-0 this year.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Razorbacks’ five games with a set total.

The average point total for Arkansas this year is 0.4 points higher than this game’s over/under.

See some numbers you like? Make your college football bets now at BetMGM.

Volunteers vs. Razorbacks 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 54 7 70 1.5 38 12.5 Arkansas 35.8 20.2 53.5 13.5 27.5 26.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.