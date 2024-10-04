Ann Lee Sutton, 90 Published 12:37 pm Friday, October 4, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Ann Lee Sutton, age 90, of Middlesboro, KY, was born on September 4, 1934 and passed away on October 4, 2024.

She was of the Pentecostal faith and was a member of Monarch Church of God. She was a loving woman who will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents Eliza and Edgar Sutton. Sisters Mary Good and Juanita Terry. Brother Lonnie Sutton. Infant Child. Husband.

Email newsletter signup

Ann is survived by her niece Gracie Miracle. Nephews Charles Good and Bobby Good. Great Nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 6, 2024 from 12 until 2 PM at Coffey Funeral Home in Harrogate. The funeral service will be at 2 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel and a graveside service will follow in the Scott Cemetery.

Officiating: Rev. Woody Gilbert.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.