How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 4

Published 2:48 am Friday, October 4, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 4

The WNBA playoff lineup today, including the New York Liberty versus the Las Vegas Aces — one of two games — looks very exciting.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Email newsletter signup

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Thursday, Oct. 3: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Thursday, Oct. 3: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

NFL Week 5 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

NFL Week 5 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

How to Watch the Braves vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NL Wild Card Game 2

How to Watch the Braves vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NL Wild Card Game 2

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Wednesday, Oct. 2: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Wednesday, Oct. 2: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup