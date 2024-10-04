How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 4
Published 2:48 am Friday, October 4, 2024
The WNBA playoff lineup today, including the New York Liberty versus the Las Vegas Aces — one of two games — looks very exciting.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
