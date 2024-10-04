MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 5
Published 9:13 pm Friday, October 4, 2024
The MLB Playoff matchups in a Saturday schedule sure to please include the San Diego Padres squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Check out our betting breakdown for the MLB’s action on Saturday.
Email newsletter signup
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 5
Detroit Tigers (86-76) at Cleveland Guardians (92-69)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -155
- Moneyline Underdog: Tigers +130
- Total: 7 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Guardians 4, Tigers 3
- Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-155) over the Tigers (+130)
- Total Pick: Over 7 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TBS
- Game Time: 1:08 PM ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Tyler Holton (7-2, 2.19 ERA)
New York Mets (89-73) at Philadelphia Phillies (95-67)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -185
- Moneyline Underdog: Mets +150
- Total: 7 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Phillies 5, Mets 4
- Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-185) over the Mets (+150)
- Total Pick: Over 7 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:08 PM ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (16-7, 2.57 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga (1-0, 3.38 ERA)
Get tickets for any MLB game this season at StubHub.
Kansas City Royals (86-76) at New York Yankees (94-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -200
- Moneyline Underdog: Royals +165
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Yankees 5, Royals 4
- Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-200) over the Royals (+165)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Max
- Game Time: 6:38 PM ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.35 ERA)
San Diego Padres (93-69) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -135
- Moneyline Underdog: Padres +115
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 5, Padres 4
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-135) over the Padres (+115)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:38 PM ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.47 ERA)
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.