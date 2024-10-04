MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 5 Published 9:13 pm Friday, October 4, 2024

The MLB Playoff matchups in a Saturday schedule sure to please include the San Diego Padres squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

Check out our betting breakdown for the MLB’s action on Saturday.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 5

Detroit Tigers (86-76) at Cleveland Guardians (92-69)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -155

Guardians -155 Moneyline Underdog: Tigers +130

Tigers +130 Total: 7 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Guardians 4, Tigers 3

Guardians 4, Tigers 3 Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-155) over the Tigers (+130)

Guardians (-155) over the Tigers (+130) Total Pick: Over 7 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Game Time: 1:08 PM ET

1:08 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA)

Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA) Tigers Starter: Tyler Holton (7-2, 2.19 ERA)

New York Mets (89-73) at Philadelphia Phillies (95-67)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -185

Phillies -185 Moneyline Underdog: Mets +150

Mets +150 Total: 7 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Phillies 5, Mets 4

Phillies 5, Mets 4 Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-185) over the Mets (+150)

Phillies (-185) over the Mets (+150) Total Pick: Over 7 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:08 PM ET

4:08 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (16-7, 2.57 ERA)

Zack Wheeler (16-7, 2.57 ERA) Mets Starter: Kodai Senga (1-0, 3.38 ERA)

Get tickets for any MLB game this season at StubHub.

Kansas City Royals (86-76) at New York Yankees (94-68)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -200

Yankees -200 Moneyline Underdog: Royals +165

Royals +165 Total: 7.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Yankees 5, Royals 4

Yankees 5, Royals 4 Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-200) over the Royals (+165)

Yankees (-200) over the Royals (+165) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Max

Max Game Time: 6:38 PM ET

6:38 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA)

Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA) Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.35 ERA)

San Diego Padres (93-69) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -135

Dodgers -135 Moneyline Underdog: Padres +115

Padres +115 Total: 7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 5, Padres 4

Dodgers 5, Padres 4 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-135) over the Padres (+115)

Dodgers (-135) over the Padres (+115) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:38 PM ET

8:38 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3 ERA)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3 ERA) Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.47 ERA)

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.