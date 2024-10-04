Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Arkansas on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 5
Published 7:48 pm Friday, October 4, 2024
On Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, a pair of outstanding rushers will be on display when Dylan Sampson and the Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) take on Ja’Quinden Jackson and the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2).
We have more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on ABC.
Tennessee vs. Arkansas Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, October 5, 2024
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tennessee Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|449 YDS / 10 TD / 112.3 YPG / 6.5 YPC
7 REC / 70 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 17.5 REC YPG
|Nico Iamaleava
|QB
|892 YDS (69.3%) / 7 TD / 2 INT
117 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 29.3 RUSH YPG
|DeSean Bishop
|RB
|287 YDS / 3 TD / 71.8 YPG / 7.6 YPC
|Dont’e Thornton
|WR
|7 REC / 242 YDS / 3 TD / 60.5 YPG
|Tyre West
|DL
|9 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
|Joshua Josephs
|DL
|5 TKL / 1 TFL
|Dominic Bailey
|DL
|4 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK
|Jakobe Thomas
|DB
|5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Chattanooga
|W 69-3
|9/7/2024
|at North Carolina State
|W 51-10
|9/14/2024
|vs. Kent State
|W 71-0
|9/21/2024
|at Oklahoma
|W 25-15
|10/5/2024
|at Arkansas
|–
|10/12/2024
|vs. Florida
|–
|10/19/2024
|vs. Alabama
|–
|11/2/2024
|vs. Kentucky
|–
|11/9/2024
|vs. Mississippi State
|–
|11/16/2024
|at Georgia
|–
|11/23/2024
|vs. UTEP
|–
|11/30/2024
|at Vanderbilt
|–
Arkansas Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Taylen Green
|QB
|1,236 YDS (54.3%) / 5 TD / 5 INT
331 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 66.2 RUSH YPG
|Ja’Quinden Jackson
|RB
|509 YDS / 9 TD / 101.8 YPG / 6.4 YPC
7 REC / 77 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.4 REC YPG
|Andrew Armstrong
|WR
|29 REC / 420 YDS / 0 TD / 84 YPG
|Isaiah Sategna
|WR
|16 REC / 240 YDS / 1 TD / 48 YPG
|Xavian Sorey Jr.
|LB
|23 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 SACK
|Landon Jackson
|DL
|14 TKL / 5 TFL / 2 SACK
|Doneiko Slaughter
|DB
|17 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
|TJ Metcalf
|DB
|5 TKL / 0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/29/2024
|vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|W 70-0
|9/7/2024
|at Oklahoma State
|L 39-31
|9/14/2024
|vs. UAB
|W 37-27
|9/21/2024
|at Auburn
|W 24-14
|9/28/2024
|vs. Texas A&M
|L 21-17
|10/5/2024
|vs. Tennessee
|–
|10/19/2024
|vs. LSU
|–
|10/26/2024
|at Mississippi State
|–
|11/2/2024
|vs. Ole Miss
|–
|11/16/2024
|vs. Texas
|–
|11/23/2024
|vs. Louisiana Tech
|–
|11/30/2024
|at Missouri
|–