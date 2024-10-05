How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 5: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:23 am Saturday, October 5, 2024
The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB Playoff schedule today.
Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.
Email newsletter signup
If you’re searching for live coverage of today’s MLB action, we’ve got you covered. Check out the links below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 5
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Detroit Tigers (86-76) at Cleveland Guardians (92-69)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: TBS
- When: 1:08 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Tyler Holton (7-2, 2.19 ERA)
New York Mets (89-73) at Philadelphia Phillies (95-67)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:08 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (16-7, 2.57 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga (1-0, 3.38 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (86-76) at New York Yankees (94-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Max
- When: 6:38 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.35 ERA)
San Diego Padres (93-69) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:38 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.47 ERA)
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.