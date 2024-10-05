SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 6 2024 Published 8:30 pm Saturday, October 5, 2024

The Week 6 college football schedule includes six games featuring SEC teams involved. Read below to see up-to-date results and key players from each completed game.

Watch college football all season long on ESPN+, Fubo and Paramount+.

Jump to Matchup:

Email newsletter signup

Missouri vs. Texas A&M

SEC Scores | Week 6

Texas A&M 41 – Missouri 10

Texas A&M covered the 2.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 47.5-point total.

Texas A&M Top Performers

Passing: Conner Weigman (18-for-22, 276 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Conner Weigman (18-for-22, 276 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Le’Veon Moss (12 ATT, 138 YDS, 3 TDs)

Le’Veon Moss (12 ATT, 138 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Terry Bussey (4 TAR, 3 REC, 76 YDS)

Missouri Top Performers

Passing: Brady Cook (13-for-31, 186 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Brady Cook (13-for-31, 186 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Nate Noel (10 ATT, 30 YDS)

Nate Noel (10 ATT, 30 YDS) Receiving: Luther Burden III (8 TAR, 7 REC, 82 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Missouri Texas A&M 254 Total Yards 512 186 Passing Yards 276 68 Rushing Yards 236 0 Turnovers 0

Upcoming Week 6 SEC Schedule

UCF Knights at Florida Gators

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 5

Saturday, Oct. 5 Game Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.