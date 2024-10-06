How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 5 with a free Fubo trial
Published 1:57 am Sunday, October 6, 2024
NFL fans, don't miss a moment of the action during 5 in the NFL. Catch every touchdown from every game Sunday afternoon on NFL RedZone!
NFL RedZone on Fubo.
Watch Today’s Matchups on NFL RedZone
Regional restrictions may apply for streaming local games. Watch NFL RedZone to catch touchdowns and big plays from every game in and out of market.
|Matchup
|Time
|TV/Stream
|Odds
|Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Ravens (-2.5)
Total: 48.5
|Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
|1:00 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Bears (-4)
Total: 41
|Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
|1:00 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Texans (-1)
Total: 47
|Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
|1:00 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Dolphins (-1)
Total: 35.5
|Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Jaguars (-3)
Total: 45.5
|Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders
|1:00 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Commanders (-3)
Total: 43.5
|Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
|4:05 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: 49ers (-7.5)
Total: 49
|Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
|4:05 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Broncos (-3)
Total: 35.5
|Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Packers (-3)
Total: 49
|New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Seahawks (-7)
Total: 42.5
Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.