MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 6
Published 12:16 am Sunday, October 6, 2024
The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today.
Here’s what you need to know in terms of the betting odds for today’s action in the MLB.
MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 6
New York Mets (89-73) at Philadelphia Phillies (95-67)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -155
- Moneyline Underdog: Mets +130
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Phillies 5, Mets 4
- Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-155) over the Mets (+130)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:08 PM ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (11-9, 3.32 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA)
San Diego Padres (93-69) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers
- Moneyline Underdog: Padres
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 5, Padres 4
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers () over the Padres ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.31 ERA)
