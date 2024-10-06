SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 7

Published 1:19 pm Sunday, October 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

Heading into Week 7 of the college football schedule, let’s take a look at our freshly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the SEC compares to the competition.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.

SEC Power Rankings

Email newsletter signup

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Alabama

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 33rd
  • Last Game Result: L 40-35 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: South Carolina
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 2: Ole Miss

  • Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 76th
  • Last Game Result: W 27-3 vs South Carolina

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ LSU
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
  • TV Channel: ABC

No. 3: Georgia

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th
  • Last Game Result: W 31-13 vs Auburn

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Mississippi State
  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 4: Texas

  • Current Record: 5-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 12-0
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 113th
  • Last Game Result: W 35-13 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Oklahoma
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
  • TV Channel: ABC

No. 5: Tennessee

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 95th
  • Last Game Result: L 19-14 vs Arkansas

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Florida
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: Texas A&M

  • Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 32nd
  • Last Game Result: W 41-10 vs Missouri

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

No. 7: Oklahoma

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 48th
  • Last Game Result: W 27-21 vs Auburn

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Texas
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
  • TV Channel: ABC

No. 8: LSU

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 69th
  • Last Game Result: W 42-10 vs South Alabama

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Ole Miss
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
  • TV Channel: ABC

No. 9: Vanderbilt

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 8th
  • Last Game Result: W 40-35 vs Alabama

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Kentucky
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 10: South Carolina

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 40th
  • Last Game Result: L 27-3 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Alabama
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 11: Kentucky

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 37th
  • Last Game Result: W 20-17 vs Ole Miss

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Vanderbilt
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 12: Arkansas

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 62nd
  • Last Game Result: W 19-14 vs Tennessee

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

No. 13: Missouri

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 29th
  • Last Game Result: L 41-10 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ UMass
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 14: Florida

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 27th
  • Last Game Result: W 24-13 vs UCF

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Tennessee
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 15: Auburn

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 44th
  • Last Game Result: L 31-13 vs Georgia

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

No. 16: Mississippi State

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 16th
  • Last Game Result: L 35-13 vs Texas

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Georgia
  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Power Rankings

SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 6

SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 5

SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 4

SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 3

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup