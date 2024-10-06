Week 7 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions Published 1:39 pm Sunday, October 6, 2024

Our best bet on the Week 7 Football Bowl Subdivision slate, in terms of over/unders, is on the Florida International vs. Liberty game — scroll down for more tips (including parlay possibilities) for both point spreads and totals.

Get insights and computer predictions for that matchup and more in this article.

College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets

Pick: Florida International +19.5 vs. Liberty

Matchup: Florida International Panthers at Liberty Flames

Florida International Panthers at Liberty Flames Projected Winner & Margin: Florida International by 3.2 points

Florida International by 3.2 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 8

Oct. 8 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Pick: Maryland -9.5 vs. Northwestern

Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats at Maryland Terrapins

Northwestern Wildcats at Maryland Terrapins Projected Winner & Margin: Maryland by 22.9 points

Maryland by 22.9 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 11

Oct. 11 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

Pick: Ole Miss +2.5 vs. LSU

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at LSU Tigers

Ole Miss Rebels at LSU Tigers Projected Winner & Margin: Ole Miss by 7.3 points

Ole Miss by 7.3 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 12

Oct. 12 TV Channel: ABC

ABC

Pick: Tennessee -10 vs. Florida

Matchup: Florida Gators at Tennessee Volunteers

Florida Gators at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Winner & Margin: Tennessee by 18.1 points

Tennessee by 18.1 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 12

Oct. 12 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Pick: Oklahoma +14.5 vs. Texas

Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners Projected Winner & Margin: Texas by 7.6 points

Texas by 7.6 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 12

Oct. 12 TV Channel: ABC

ABC

College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets

