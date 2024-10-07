Charles Edward Cupp Jr Published 10:57 am Monday, October 7, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Charles Edward Cupp Jr, known to his family and friends as “Junior”, was born in Tazewell on September 9, 1946 and passed away at home on October 2, 2024.

Junior had a deep love and passion for the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and gardener and most of the time could be found enjoying nature.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edward “Ed” Cupp and Margaret Louise Poore Collins and infant brother Roger Cupp.

Email newsletter signup

He is survived by his daughter, Tanya Cupp of Knoxville, granddaughters Kaylee Keck, Isabelle Keck and Abigail Keck all of Knoxville, grandson Hayden Keck of New Tazewell, brother Jimmy Cupp of Tazewell, nephews Brady Cupp and Matthew Cupp both of Tazewell, grandnephews Brent Cupp of Elizabethton and Jordan Cupp of Tazewell, grandniece Maggie Cupp of Tazewell, mother of his daughter Judy Siegfreid of Costa Mesa, California and son-in-law Jamie Keck of New Tazewell.

The family also wants to extend their love and gratitude to Ricky and Lora Meyers for all that they did for Junior.