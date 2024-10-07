Cumberland Gap golf team wins region Published 3:23 pm Monday, October 7, 2024

Congratulations to the Cumberland Gap boy’s golf team for winning the 2024 Region 1-A Tournament and advancing to the state tournament.

“Cumberland Gap Men’s golf team competed in the Division 1 Regional tournament and won! They will compete in the state tournament October 7th and 8th! We are proud of these young men’s accomplishments,” coach Richard Hoskins shared.

The boys also won their district championship in September. According to 5-Star Preps, freshman Jack Scott shot an 85 to lead the Panthers in the district tournament

with sophomore Neil Bunch shooting an 86, junior Kolton Gains an 87, freshman Alex Booth an 89 and sophomore Waylon Sandefur a 90.

There is also good news from the girls’ team as juniors Mahayla Walker and Maddie Fultz led the Lady Panthers to a district championship and finished as regional runners-up. Walker shot a 90 to finish second in the region and advance to the state tournament.

(Photos submitted)