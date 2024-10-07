How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Monday, Oct. 7: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 5:18 am Monday, October 7, 2024

The MLB Playoff outings in a Monday schedule sure to please include the Kansas City Royals squaring off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Searching for how to watch MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 7

Detroit Tigers (86-76) at Cleveland Guardians (92-69)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Max

Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:08 PM ET

4:08 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA)

Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA) Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (18-4, 2.39 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (86-76) at New York Yankees (94-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:38 PM ET

7:38 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.96 ERA)

Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.96 ERA) Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.14 ERA)

