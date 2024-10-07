How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Monday, Oct. 7: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 5:18 am Monday, October 7, 2024
The MLB Playoff outings in a Monday schedule sure to please include the Kansas City Royals squaring off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Searching for how to watch MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 7
Detroit Tigers (86-76) at Cleveland Guardians (92-69)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:08 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (18-4, 2.39 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (86-76) at New York Yankees (94-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:38 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.96 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.14 ERA)
