Lorraine E. (Atkins, Widner) Hartwick, 89 Published 1:56 pm Monday, October 7, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Lorraine E. (Atkins, Widner) Hartwick, (89), passed away on (October 3, 2024) at The Willows of Bellevue surrounded by her loving family in Bellevue, Ohio. Born July 18, 1935 in New Tazewell, Tennessee, she was the daughter of Roy and Leola Atkins. She attended Claiborne County High School. On December 21, 1951, she married Hugh Laford (Slim) Widner of New Tazewell and relocated to Monroe, Michigan. During their 14 years of marriage, they had two children, Michael and Pamela, and moved to Bellevue in 1956. Lorraine held various jobs until she found employment in Sandusky, Ohio where she retired from Chrysler Plastics as an inspector. Later in her life, she found love again and married Robert N. Hartwick on December 30, 1983, and they shared 13 years together. Lorraine enjoyed being outdoors, working in her yard, and taking care of her flowers, a pastime she held on to from when she grew up on her family farm in New Tazewell. She will always be remembered as a loving mother who sacrificed her time to take care of her family. From the time she relocated from Tennessee to Michigan and then to Ohio, she always had family members living with her immediate family. She was very close and ready to support her family. Even when she was retired and after the passing of her husband, instead of moving to Florida to enjoy her retirement years as she had planned, she adopted two of her great-granddaughters. She always put others first and was never selfish about her wants and desires over her family, as she always stated family comes first. She is survived by her children, Michael (Denise) Widner of Northwood, Ohio, and Pamela Widner Sharp of Bellevue, Ohio, as well as Janna Hilton (adopted daughter) and Rebekah Hilton (adopted daughter) of Bellevue, Ohio. She has six grandchildren, Erin (Matthew) Spidare, David (Stephanie) Widner, Lindsay (Anthony) Katschke, Jason Hilton (Kelly Beese), Amanda Collins (Devin Tyree), and Daniel Wright. She has thirteen great grandchildren, Jonathan and Bradley Spidare, Alexandria and Olivia Widner, Madison, Brody and Aubree Katschke, Janna Hilton (adopted daughter), Rebekah Hilton (adopted daughter), Veronica and Faith Hilton, Noah Collins, Alaina W. Smith and two great-great-grandchildren, Oliver Dean and Josephine Glock. She is survived by her brother Dewey Clay Atkins of Painesville, Ohio, and sister Mary Lou Smith of Shilhowie, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Robert Hartwick, and father of her children, Laford Widner, parents, Roy and Leola Atkins, brothers, Harry Wade Atkins, Lewis B. Atkins, Merlin Donnie Atkins, Dan Leon Atkins, Herman Henry Atkins, and sister Marie June Nunn. The respectful Pastor Dan Duffy from Providence Baptist Church in Bellevue will be performing the eulogy for Lorraine. She always enjoyed going to church, and Providence Baptist Church in Bellevue was her favorite. The funeral service and graveside service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2024, at Foos Funeral Home, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, Ohio 44811. Her visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until a funeral service begins at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Sand Hill Cemetery, 7901 W. Mason Rd. Sandusky, OH Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Southern Care Hospice of Milan, Ohio at 9501 US Hwy 250N, Milan, Ohio 44846 attention Annie. Lorraine J Hartwick 1935-2024