Tennessee vs. Florida Oct. 12 Tickets & Start Time

SEC foes will square off when the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators meet on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee vs. Florida game info

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. Florida statistical matchup

Tennessee Florida 519 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.2 (73rd) 227.6 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395 (82nd) 267.2 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.6 (84th) 251.8 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.6 (35th) 5 (36th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (67th) 7 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (109th)

Tennessee leaders

Dylan Sampson has been getting things done on the ground, rushing for 589 yards and 12 touchdowns in five games.

Sampson has made an impact in the passing game, reeling in eight balls on eight targets for 81 yards and zero touchdowns.

Nico Iamaleava has played five games in 2024, and he’s accumulated 1,048 passing yards, seven touchdowns, two interceptions and a 66.4% completion percentage.

As a runner, Iamaleava has scampered for 134 yards (3.7 YPC) and one touchdown.

DeSean Bishop has compiled 306 rushing yards (61.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry in five games for the Volunteers.

Florida leaders

Montrell Johnson has rushed for 288 yards (57.6 per game) and four touchdowns in five games.

In the passing game, Johnson has scored zero touchdowns, with 12 receptions for 56 yards.

Graham Mertz has thrown for 666 yards (133.2 per game), completing 77.2% of his passes, with five touchdowns and two interceptions in five games.

Also, Mertz has run for 45 yards and one TD.

In five games, Elijhah Badger has 17 catches for 346 yards (69.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

