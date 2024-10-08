Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 6 vs. the Colts Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Wideout Calvin Ridley is looking at a matchup versus the 29th-ranked pass defense in the league (262.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his Tennessee Titans meet the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming tilt against the Colts this week, should Ridley be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We analyze the stats and trends below.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 Game Day & Time: October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Ridley has 28.1 fantasy points (seven per game) — 54th at his position, 162nd in the league.

Ridley has accumulated 23.1 fantasy points (7.7 per game) over his past three games. He has 91 yards receiving, on six catches (12 targets), and one touchdown.

In Week 2 against the New York Jets, Calvin Ridley put up a season-high 20.7 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: four receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown.

Ridley picked up 0.9 fantasy points — one reception, nine yards, on three targets — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers.

