Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 6 vs. the Colts

In Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), TE Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Tennessee Titans will play the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 29th-ranked passing defense in the league (262.2 yards conceded per game).

Should Okonkwo be someone that you plug into your fantasy football lineup this week for his game versus the Colts? Before making that call, here’s a glimpse at the stats and trends you need to know.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 3.7

3.7 Game Day & Time: October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Okonkwo has 11.1 fantasy points (2.8 per game) — 36th at his position, 262nd in the league.

Okonkwo has picked up 36 yards receiving, on six catches (eight targets), with zero touchdowns and an average of 1.2 fantasy points (3.6 total) during his past three games.

In his best game of the season — Week 1 versus the Chicago Bears — Chigoziem Okonkwo finished with 7.5 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 15 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the season, Okonkwo finished with 0.5 fantasy points — one reception, five yards, on three targets. That was in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

