DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Projections: Week 6 vs. the Colts Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins faces a matchup against the 29th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (262.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Hopkins’ game against the Colts this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we dig into his relevant fantasy statistics.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 Game Day & Time: October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1.8 1 1 8 0 Week 2 @Jets 1.9 2 1 9 0 Week 3 @Packers 19.3 7 6 73 1 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 4 2 31 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Hopkins has 18.1 fantasy points (4.5 per game) — 72nd at his position, 208th in the league.

In his past three games, Hopkins has picked up 17.3 fantasy points (5.8 per game). He has 113 receiving yards on nine catches (13 targets) and one touchdown.

In Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, DeAndre Hopkins put up a season-high 13.3 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: six receptions, 73 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the season — Week 1 against the Chicago Bears — Hopkins finished with 0.8 fantasy points. His stat line: one catch, eight yards, on one target.

Add Hopkins to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!