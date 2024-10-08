Discover the Best Week 6 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds Published 4:45 am Tuesday, October 8, 2024

The Week 6 NFL schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squaring off against the New Orleans Saints.

There are usually plenty of NFL player prop bets available for each and every matchup. Keep reading to see what options you have in terms of NFL prop bets for this week’s slate.

Email newsletter signup

Find an edge on the competition and take advantage via player props for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.

49ers at Seahawks

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 10

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 10 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Geno Smith Props: 251.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)

251.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) Brock Purdy Props: 252.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)

Jaguars at Bears

Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 Location: London, England

Texans at Patriots

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Cardinals at Packers

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Commanders at Ravens

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Buccaneers at Saints

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Colts at Titans

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Browns at Eagles

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Chargers at Broncos

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 Location: Denver, Colorado

Steelers at Raiders

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 Location: Paradise, Nevada

Lions at Cowboys

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 Location: Arlington, Texas

Falcons at Panthers

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Bengals at Giants

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Bills at Jets

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 14

8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 14 Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.