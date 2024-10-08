Discover the Best Week 6 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds
Published 4:45 am Tuesday, October 8, 2024
The Week 6 NFL schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squaring off against the New Orleans Saints.
There are usually plenty of NFL player prop bets available for each and every matchup. Keep reading to see what options you have in terms of NFL prop bets for this week’s slate.
Email newsletter signup
Find an edge on the competition and take advantage via player props for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.
49ers at Seahawks
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 10
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Geno Smith Props: 251.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
- Brock Purdy Props: 252.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
Jaguars at Bears
- Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Location: London, England
Texans at Patriots
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
Cardinals at Packers
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Commanders at Ravens
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
Buccaneers at Saints
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
Colts at Titans
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Browns at Eagles
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Chargers at Broncos
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Steelers at Raiders
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
Lions at Cowboys
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Location: Arlington, Texas
Falcons at Panthers
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Bengals at Giants
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
Bills at Jets
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 14
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.